Japan's Minimum Wage For A Bowl Of Noodles.

Japan

's minimum wage

of

780

yen (

6.30

u.s. dollars)

per

hour,

just enough to

buy

a bowl of

ramen

noodles

.

2.1%

rise

last year

is not

in accordance with the

inflation rate

,

and the increase

of 2.3

%

this year

might just

be giving

extra

eggs or

meat pieces

in

a bowl of

ramen

noodles

their

lunch

.

This becomes a problem for countries that require consumers increase shopping in order to support the economy. A greater increase than usual will not be enough help to workers with low pay . With the tight labor market , it may be helpful in general wage increases as desired by the Government. In accordance with the median wage, Japan minimum wage lower than some other countries, including the u.s. and Germany .

This gives greater increase opportunities this year, which will then push the value of consumption and will probably help increase the value paid , on average , according to IMF Economist Ganelli , Giovanni in Tokio .

The final decision will be taken by 47 officials from throughout the province of Japan . They will measure the condition of the local economy before setting the minimum value that could be lower or higher than the 2.3% increase to 836 yen as NHK 's recommendations in his report to the Central Government.

According to data of the Ministry of labour , Japan at least 3.2 million from 66 million workers of Japan does not get better than last year. For workers who tried to meet the entire requirement , with the increase proposed means there is an additional 30,000 yen per year , which is probably sufficient food material cost two weeks for the average household.