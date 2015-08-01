Technical analysis EURUSD 1st August 2015

EURUSD is struggling againt resistence but the setup to me still looks bullish.

We need a clear break below 1.080 to start a serious downtrend.

There is a lot of talk about a possible rate rise in the US, such scenario to me look very low Probability, mainly because the US dollar is already very strong right now.

The rest of world is actually cutting rates, in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and even europe has cut some months ago the rate to almost zero.

This divergence could kill the US economy, so I think the fed will try to gain time, futher delay any rate rise.

In this chart, there are a lot of possible trendline that could act as support, I am looking forward to enter buy at next support (if there is any!).

Best Regards,

Kellion.