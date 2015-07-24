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U.S. Secretary Of Defense Do Surprise Visits.
ARRIVING in IRAQ: U.S. Secretary of Defense, Ash Carter, was greeted by u.s. Ambassador to Iraq Stu Jones (left) and Lieutenant General. The army of the James Terry (right), upon arriving at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday (11/7).
Baghdad, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter's surprise visit to Baghdad, Thursday (11/7), to get a direct assessment over the campaign against the militant groups that pressed the Islamic State (NI). This visit was done when Iraq tried to reclaim the province of Anbar.
Carter, on his first visit since becoming Defense Minister in February, said he will meet U.S. commanders nor Iraq political leaders, including Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.
Was that all of a sudden it coincides with an effort by Iraq to lay the groundwork to try to reclaim the Ramadi, isolating some areas of the city with the help of U.S.-led air attacks ahead of a full attack.
NI Group had captured Ramadi, Anbar's capital two months ago, extending his control over the Valley of the Euphrates West of Baghdad and giving a major setback to the timeless and the military support the United States.
Carter said he tried to form his own "assessment of the field over campaign".
"I will do my own negotiated with our military commanders," said Carter told reporters ahead of his trip.
The defeat is the worst defeat over Ramadi suffered military Iraq since the militant Islamic State swept the Northern Iraq until last summer. A further onslaught shows the weakness of Iraq's forces are mostly Shia and degrading statements about the ability of the Government leadership of the Shiites in Baghdad to address the sectarian divisions that have helped power the prevention group the Islamic State in Anbar. more https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434#!tab=history