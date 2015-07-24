U.S. Secretary Of Defense Do Surprise Visits .

ARRIVING in IRAQ : U.S. Secretary of Defense , Ash Carter, was greeted by u.s. Ambassador to Iraq Stu Jones (left) and Lieutenant General . The army of the James Terry (right), upon arriving at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq , Thursday ( 11 / 7).

Baghdad, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter's surprise visit to Baghdad , Thursday ( 11 /7) , to get a direct assessment over the campaign against the militant groups that pressed the Islamic State ( NI ). This visit was done when Iraq tried to reclaim the province of Anbar .

Carter, on his first visit since becoming Defense Minister in February , said he will meet U.S. commanders nor Iraq political leaders , including Prime Minister Haider al- Abadi .

Was that all of a sudden it coincides with an effort by Iraq to lay the groundwork to try to reclaim the Ramadi , isolating some areas of the city with the help of U.S. -led air attacks ahead of a full attack .

NI Group had captured Ramadi , Anbar 's capital two months ago, extending his control over the Valley of the Euphrates West of Baghdad and giving a major setback to the timeless and the military support the United States.

Carter said he tried to form his own " assessment of the field over campaign" .

" I will do my own negotiated with our military commanders ," said Carter told reporters ahead of his trip .