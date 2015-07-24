Wall Street Down.

The Wall Street stock exchange in the United States (us) ended trading Tuesday at negative yesterday. This is driven by the performance of IBM and United Technologies that was disappointing. Market participants also predicted other technology companies would decrease its profits , or even the losers.

Shares of IBM and United Technologies contributes to the decline in the Dow Jones index of about 118- 181 points. This was the biggest stock decline in 2 this week.

The disappointing performance of IBM stock down make 5.9 % to US $ 163,07 per sheet . It's the day after the company announced decreased revenue in 13 consecutive quarters , and even his descent below the expectations of market participants . IBM'S profit down 17% throughout April-June 2015 to $ 3.5 billion .

Follow IBM, United Technologies stock also down 7 % to US $ 102,71 per sheet .

"For the first time since some time later , the fundamental sentiment moves the market these days . Macro- economic background into consideration market participants to predict the performance of the company , "said analyst, Ryan Larson , Wednesday ( 22/7 ).

This possibility on Wednesday , Wall Street will still be negative, because the performance of Apple , Microsoft , and Yahoo are well below expectations.

The Dow Jones index down 181,12 points ( 1%) to 17.919 , 29 . S&P 500 index dropped 9.07 points ( 0.43 percent) to 2.119.21 . The Nasdaq Index dropped 10.97 points ( 0.21 percent) to 5.208 , 12 .