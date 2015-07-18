Bitcoin: the first instant remittance service to the Philippines has been launched

Zinger (startup initially servicing the Canadian-Filipino remittance corridor) announced partnership with Coins.ph to provide instant remittance to the Philippines.



The sent Bitcoin can be cashed out at a range of Philippines locations. Lorne Lantz, CEO of Zinger, said he came onboard with Coins.ph due to their strong market presence in the country and further afield in Southeast Asia. He was saying that his company partnered with Coins.ph because they have the best Fintech product in the Philippines.



Bitcoin transactions are safe and secure. However, Lorne Lantz relies on the concept of Interac ‘pushing’ transactions by purchasing remittances in CAD, authorizing a user’s bank transfer and signaling a BTC transfer in Zinger. However, Filipinos sending remittances through Bitcoin have to buy their Bitcoin in Canada and then send it to coins.ph.





