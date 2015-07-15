Oscillator Currency



Oscillator Currency is the system making fluctuations that is which indicators periodically repeat in time. Oscillator Currency - the indicator of the technical analysis which characterizes a condition of an overbought or an oversold of the market. It is effective in use at a steady state of the market when the price moves within rather narrow "market range".

Oscillator Currency for calculation uses basic currency of the chart i.e. if the symbol of the schedule of EURUSD, is loaded all available history on currencies into MT4 where one of the current currencies (EUR/USD) meets. Respectively for better data presentation by the oscillator, it is desirable to load history of the maximum quantity of symbols. The indicator is available in the Market.

Main Settings

TimeFrame - time period is specified in minutes, value ranges from 0 or higher (5, 15, 20, 30 etc.).

- time period is specified in minutes, value ranges from 0 or higher (5, 15, 20, 30 etc.). MarketWatch - request mode. If set to true, a symbol is taken from the list of symbols selected in MarketWatch. If set false, the symbol is taken from the common list.

- request mode. If set to true, a symbol is taken from the list of symbols selected in MarketWatch. If set false, the symbol is taken from the common list. ShiftCurrency - shift of a cursor in a line, required for obtaining value of the second currency (EURUSD - > USD) .

- shift of a cursor in a line, required for obtaining value of the second currency (EURUSD - > USD) . Show_L0 - enable/disable MA for the first buffer.

- enable/disable MA for the first buffer. PeriodMA_L0 - averaging period to calculate the indicator for the first buffer.

- averaging period to calculate the indicator for the first buffer. MethodMA_L0 - averaging method. Can have any value listed in ENUM_MA_METHOD.

- averaging method. Can have any value listed in ENUM_MA_METHOD. Show_L1 - enable/disable MA for the second buffer.

- enable/disable MA for the second buffer. PeriodMA_L1 - averaging period to calculate the indicator for the second buffer.

- averaging period to calculate the indicator for the second buffer. MethodMA_L1 - averaging method. Can have any value listed in ENUM_MA_METHOD.

- averaging method. Can have any value listed in ENUM_MA_METHOD. Show_L2 - enable/disable MA for the third buffer.

- enable/disable MA for the third buffer. PeriodMA_L2 - averaging period to calculate the indicator for the third buffer.

- averaging period to calculate the indicator for the third buffer. MethodMA_L2 - averaging method. Can have any value listed in ENUM_MA_METHOD.

- averaging method. Can have any value listed in ENUM_MA_METHOD. DrawOnlyMiddle - display only Middle and MA buffers on the chart.





Note

Download historical data if the indicator does not display data on the chart and logs do not have any errors. In this case wait for some time and repeat the attempt several times until historical data are fully loaded.

Use strategies

For descriptive reasons practical use of the indicator, the result of test of the expert is given below that by itself isn't an indicator of profitability or unprofitability at its use in strategy, I will remind that the indicator first of all the tool of visual representation of data the developer, i.e. a subjective image and idea of the current processes of the trade currency.

