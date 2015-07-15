Tsipras Faced a revolt from within his party.

A meat market devoid of buyers in downtown Athens, Greece , on Tuesday where PRIME MINISTER Alexis Tsipras Greece on the same day his party members gather to dress to support the initial rescue deal reached with European creditors that included steps that are very difficult for a number of Cabinet Minister himself who launched their open opposition .

Greece PM Alexis Tsipras returned to his country to face a revolt from within his party coalition after he surrendered to the demands of Europe to qualify for obtaining the help of 86 billion euros ($ 95 billion) is needed to keep Greece could be in the zone of uro .

With two factions in his Government already declared it will not support the deal , Tsipras held a meeting with his closest aides when he tries to stop the rebellion in order to do not extend prior to the vote in Parliament on Wednesday ( 15/ 7). The demands of creditors referred sales tax reform , including the expansion of the tax base and the Elimination of pension costs .

Tsipras "should change his Government and clean up the hard leftist parties and radical of his party ," should also be able to rely on the support of the opposition to ratify the various steps required , said analysts Eurasia Group, Mujtaba Rahman and Federico Santi . " But it's definitely a heavy demand to be met by Tsipras ," they said.

Attention is turning to the various obstacles in Parliament even before Greece could begin negotiations with lenders to the third international bailout aid access in five years.

The position of the euro little changed to 1,1004 in Hong Kong at 10: 14 a.m. , down 1.4% Monday amid speculation that the deal will simply placate the US central bank ( The Fed) to raise rates in this year. U.s. stocks rise and stocks its biggest rally since noted Europe 2011 , while Asian shares rose for a fourth day.

" So far the divisions in the party , with some of the Syriza party officials and members of Parliament did not accept the move made our Prime Minister ," Yanis Balafas , Syriza lawmaker close to Tsipras said in an interview .

Dissatisfaction and unhappy feelings arise when Tsipras arrived back in the capital of Greece . A faction within the Syriza , Left Platform, and koalisinya partners , Independent Party of Greeks , both hinting will not be able to support the deal . The opposition itself will eliminate the majority of 12 seats in Parliament, Tsipras , which will force them to rely on opposition votes to win it .

Until Wednesday this Parliament should Greece ratified into law all the demands of the principal borrower .

Worsen

"During the next three years , all things will worsen ," said Yanis , a 23-year -old student who takes part in the action of protest of several hundred people outside the Parliament building in Syntagma Square, field peaks Monday night yesterday. Refuse to mention her last name , Yanis said , "maybe people will think again about the kind of society in how they will live . "

Six months later launched an assault on the austerity program imposed Germany only produces a State of economic chaos in the country and create hate colleagues se- Europe , there is little that boast Tsipras be compromise that saved his face following a summit meeting that was full of resentment in Brussels for 17 hours.

While the agreement in the Summit meeting that avoid the worst case for Greece , but only sets the basis for the negotiations of an aid package , which will also include a 25 billion euro to a weak financial system recapitalized its .

His condition is obviously much harder than the so-called Tipras as " blackmail " when he persuaded the people of Greece in order to reject the terms of it in a referendum a week ago. In addition, the terms of his retirement and the sales tax , a step that earned Tsipras last week, the leaders demanded that representatives of the lender in order to return to Athens with access entirely to the Minister, and the veto over legislation with relevant , campurtangan that turned long ago.

With banks in Greece shut down at least until July 15 , the Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) maintains Emergency Liquidity Aid restrictions have not changed , which suggests the existence of a desire to wait for the lawmakers to approve the reforms Greece beforehand.