Asus published revenue statistics representing a year-on-year increase of 3.05%

Taiwanese PC maker Asus published statistics for the second quarter of 2015:

the company's operating revenue was NTD108.403 billion, which was about CNY21.69 billion,



a year-on-year increase of 3.05% and



a decrease of 3.12% compared with the first quarter of 2015.

Asus announced plans to lower laptop shipments for 2015 from the original 22.8 million units to 20 million units to decrease it for 12.3%. The company's laptop shipment in 2014 was 20.3 million units. However, the company's mobile phone shipments for 2015 will be maintained at between 17 million and 25 million units.