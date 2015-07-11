The Global Market "Rebound '' Wall Street Ended Up Rising





Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday ( Friday morning EDT ) , rose from deep losses in the previous session , after a strong rise in Asian and European equity markets .

Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33,20 points ( 0,19 percent) to close at 17.548 ,62 .

The index is a broad-based S&P 500 rose 4.63 points ( 0.23 percent) to close at 2.051 ,31 composite index , while the Nasdaq rose 12,64 points ( 0.26 percent) at 5,274 .40 .

U.S. stocks were in positive territory throughout the day , but his advantage eroded in the afternoon . S&P 500 index rose nearly 30 points during its peak early in the session .

" What you saw today was a relief rally after a very bad day yesterday, " said David Levy, a portfolio manager at Kenjol Capital Management.

However, the Greece debt crisis and decline of China's stock market remains a " major risk ," said Levy .

Banking stocks gained , including Dow Member JPMorgan Chase up 1.0 percent and Bank of America increased 1.4 percent .

Chinese companies listed in the u.s. also rose , including shares of e- commerce giant Alibaba strengthened 1.4 percent and JD.com surged 8.1 percent.