The Global Market "Rebound '' Wall Street Ended Up Rising

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Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday (Friday morning EDT), rose from deep losses in the previous session, after a strong rise in Asian and European equity markets.
Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33,20 points (0,19 percent) to close at 17.548,62.
The index is a broad-based S&P 500 rose 4.63 points (0.23 percent) to close at 2.051,31 composite index, while the Nasdaq rose 12,64 points (0.26 percent) at 5,274 .40.
U.S. stocks were in positive territory throughout the day, but his advantage eroded in the afternoon. S&P 500 index rose nearly 30 points during its peak early in the session.
"What you saw today was a relief rally after a very bad day yesterday," said David Levy, a portfolio manager at Kenjol Capital Management.
However, the Greece debt crisis and decline of China's stock market remains a "major risk," said Levy.
Banking stocks gained, including Dow Member JPMorgan Chase up 1.0 percent and Bank of America increased 1.4 percent.
Chinese companies listed in the u.s. also rose, including shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba strengthened 1.4 percent and JD.com surged 8.1 percent.
The prices of bonds fall. Yields on u.s. Government bonds, 10-year futures rose to 2.30 percent from 2.20 percent on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond rose to 3.10 percent from 2,98 percent. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.
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