No. 1 Financial Tip For People Who Hate Finance

By Michael J. Grossman



The fundamental things that impact all our lives long-term can’t be ignored, though often we'd like to. Perhaps some who hate finance are confused by math calculations or unwilling to face the long-term consequences of indulgent short-term thinking, but usually those failings are not the serious ones in the long term. In fact, usually there's The One Big Reason – which is, simply, that we hate to think about death and dying, especially our own. We may avoid even considering fearful stuff about old age. Most of us don’t really need more good advice on living within our means, but experienced attorneys in the financial planning field see far too many of us who just don’t prepare for our non-working life in the near or distant future, much less the impact of our death on people we love.