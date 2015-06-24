Cisco has decided to invest over USD10 billion into their China operations

The U.S.-based company plans to invest over USD10 billion in China over the next few years to support local innovation with a series of strategic measures. Cisco made this promise during the China visit of chairman and current CEO John Chambers and soon-to-be CEO Chuck Robbins.



Company signed a memorandum of cooperation with China's National Development and Reform Commission. According to the memorandum of cooperation, Cisco will further increase its investments in China and will cooperate with local firms and governments in various sectors, including innovation, investment, research and development, and employment. In addition, Cisco signed an information technology talent training memorandum of cooperation with the Association of Universities (Colleges) of Applied Science.