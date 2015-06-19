10 Friday Reads - Memo From Fed, Ignore the “Buffett Indicator”, Long-Term Commodity Price Forecasts, and more

- Memo to Bond Market From Fed: You Were Right on Interest Rates (Bloomberg) see also Memo to Fed: Let the Economy Overheat (WSJ)
- Ignore the “Buffett Indicator” (ValuePlays)
- Why the Oil Rally May Well Be Over (Oil Price) see also Oil Buyer’s Guide (BBrief)
- Why Do Analysts So Rarely Drop Their Long-Term Commodity Price Forecasts? (Piera)
- Jack Bogle’s Great Insight (Morningstar) see also Long term investing is a superior strategy — except to the noisy internet (Fund Reference)
- Podcasting Blossoms, but in Slow Motion (NYT)
- A coffee addict’s guide to the universe (WonkBlog)
- A Fearless Culture Fuels U.S. Tech Giants (NYT) see also Drone Startups Grab Record Cash as Kleiner, FF Venture Seek Wins (Bloomberg)
- This Year Is Headed for the Hottest on Record, by a Long Shot: Hottest May, hottest five months. It’s a scorcher. (Bloomberg)
- ‘Goodfellas,’ 25 Years On: Cast Members Reminisce (NY Times)
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