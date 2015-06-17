Utilize the ' Competition ' of the World Bank and the AIIB

Still remember the statement of the President of the Joko Widodo in Asian-African Conference ( KAA ) 2015 in Bandung ? Jokowi mengeritik the role of the three financial institutions of the world, namely the IMF, World Bank and ADB, in the settlement of the problems of the world economy as something that is out of date.

According to him, the management of the world economy could not be handed over only to the three institutions and urged reform of global financial architecture .

You know there is a connection or not, the World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to Indonesia in particular travelled to Indonesia for four days , 19- 22 may 2015. Her visit revealed in an effort to strengthen the multilateral institutions cooperation with Indonesia .

Kim in the visit met President Joko Widodo, Vice President Jusuf Kalla , Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X , Minister of finance Bambang Brodjonegoro , and other government officials , as well as entrepreneurs.

In addition, Kim will also visit a reconstruction project of the World Bank pascabencana community-based and public health service centers or group , the port of Sunda Kelapa , and Tanjung Priok .

Kim's mention of Indonesia is one of the shareholders of the world's most important Banks , let alone the World Bank Office in Jakarta which opened in 1968, is the first Office outside of Washington DC.

" We support the Mission of the President of the society from the reduction to Widodo 's poverty is extreme and sought a more equitable welfare across this vast archipelago . Indonesia should have been elated at the tremendous progress and achievements in poverty reduction is huge , "he said .

Kim further said , " Reducing poverty in 15 years become 11.3 per cent while it is a great accomplishment . We are confident that Indonesia will continue to diminish poverty quickly and help more people out of poverty . "

When the World Bank President to visit Indonesia , Vice President Jusuf Kalla also came at the Conference the future of Asia held the Nikkei in Tokyo, Japan , Thursday (21 /5) , wanted the role of multilateral financial institutions , such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) , can be enlarged to make it more adequate.