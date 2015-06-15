EUR /USD Intraday : under pressure

The u.s. dollar Remained in the selling Pressure

United States dollar (us) are estimated to still be in the pressure, after yesterday's failed to break through to the top area of 123.80 yen per Japan . Despite the presence of positive economic data from the inflation and consumer sentiment , the us dollar is still prone to profit -taking action .

Monex Investindo Futures, U.S. producer price level scored the largest increase in the annual 2.5 in may, along with the rising prices of gasoline and food, indicates the pressure down on inflation by the drop in oil prices would already be over.

However, the action of selling stuck by rising above the expectations of the consumer sentiment index in June from the University of Michigan. " However , the u.s. dollar again gaining momentum is bearish for the plummeting 123,20 levels down ," explained the research Monday (15/ 6/ 2015 ).

As for the producer price levels in the us who scored the rise , indicating the pressure down due to the price of oil will end soon. According to the U.S. Department of commerce data on Friday the producer price index increased by 0.5 percent last month, the largest increase since September .

The data followed a decrease of 0.4 percent in April . While this year, to may producer price index dropped by 1.1 percent, the fourth consecutive year of decline in print .