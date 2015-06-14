S&P prune economic outlook United Kingdom

International rating agency Standard Poor's & ( S&P ) trim the economic outlook for the United Kingdom . This step is done over the existence of a plan of a referendum over the United Kingdom 's membership of the European Union .

In a statement , S&P said , the referendum represents a risk over growth prospects in the economy of the United Kingdom .

S&P also changed the outlook of the economy United Kingdom be negative from the previous stable. However, its credit rating was not changed .

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron promised to stage a referendum on entry or whether United Kingdom into the European Union in 2017 .

" We were the first party to the effect that the risk appears to threaten the recovery. That is why we must prepare a plan for economic security , "explained S&P .

However, S&P remind not only a referendum which threatens the economy of the United Kingdom .

" We believe, of the possibility of hengkangnya United Kingdom from the European Union also raises questions about how the financing of budget deficit spending the United Kingdom 's external debt swell and the private sector are also very high," said S&P .