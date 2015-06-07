India To Be The Second Largest Mobile Market In The World

Gionee Prez Lu Gionee has big plans for India and the line of attack for the company is ‘F5’ - fighting for the next five years with India rising as the hottest market for the company.





India will be the world’s second largest smartphone market with a population of just over 1.2 billion. Yet, unlike China, India’s smartphone penetration is still very low. More than 900 million Indians have a mobile subscription, but just about 110-120 million have a smartphone, according to most estimates.

What does that mean? India represents the next big development opportunity for smartphone makers — yet it will also come with a lot of challenges for global players looking to battle in the region.

As I’ve studied China, the U.S., and India, it became understandable each of these populous regions are very diverse when it comes to consumer tech. Each country’s distinctive culture plays a role in how local consumers view, purchase and use technology. This explains why local hardware companies are gaining a frame over foreign ones.