Russian Bitcoin payment provider Coinzone and hosted shopping cart provider X-Cart have entered into a partnership

According to the two firms, the strategic partnership offers Bitcoin payments to X-Cart’s European customers; this will help X-Cart gain Bitcoin capabilities for its customers.



However, with the latest move it will be able to further expand it with the help of X-Cart’s open source PHP shopping cart which is available in 111 countries, and serves over 33,000 stores. Nonetheless, X-Cart has processed over $2 billion in payments in 2014; however, the company says that a significant portion came from outside of Europe.



Interestingly, the Russian company is also a leading shopping cart provider for European businesses. Talking about the latest deal for partnership, Manuel Heilmann, CEO of Coinzone said: “Ecommerce businesses prefer to have one integration point with a solution that covers all their needs, rather than having to mix and match different providers and solutions in a complex package which they then have to own and manage. As a result, it makes sense for us to make our Bitcoin payment solutions available in as many platforms and environments as possible.”



Earlier in March this year, Coinzone started providing UK businesses with an array of proven and effective tools including their payment gateway, which was created to give merchants an easy and highly intuitive way to take full advantage of Bitcoin. The company had then claimed that the risk free Coinzone accounts include no currency exchange risk.

