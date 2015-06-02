10 Reasons To Start A Business After College Instead Of Finding A Job

It’s true: Anyone can get a nine-to-five job right out of college.

But most of the time, it doesn’t happen to be a job people are happy about or want to work at.

They spend hours at a desk, working on projects that have no meaning to their lives and sitting on paychecks they may have no idea what to do with.

They only get two weeks of vacation, and they can only take it when it is okay with the rest of the company.

Why people choose this life after four years of hard work is beyond me.

But, maybe I’m incorrect. I’ve never had a typical nine-to-five job, and it isn’t something I want to have. Months after graduating college, I started a business of my own, and I would never change my decision.

Starting my own business empowered me to live my life the way I want to.

Instead of working for someone who doesn’t have your best interests at heart, why not work for yourself? Here are 10 reasons to give it a shot:

1. You know your work habits.

No one understands how you work better than you do. Why work for someone who probably won’t respect that? You know how much work you can get done, and you know how smart you are.

Apply that to the business you’ve been dying to start instead of a business that doesn’t want to apply itself to you.

2. You’ll learn to work smarter.

At a regular job, you may learn how to work smarter rather than harder. But, since it isn’t your money you’re toying around with, you probably won’t be trying too hard to get things done very quickly.

When you start your own business, you have to learn how to do a lot of jobs in a short amount of time. You’ll become more efficient, leaving you with more time to get other things done.

3. You’ll understand the value of hard work.

Being an entrepreneur is the most challenging job on the planet. But, it is also the most rewarding. All of the hours and labor you put into your business will pay off.

You’ll appreciate when you make a profit and you will want to continue working harder to get higher numbers. You will never take another hour in the day for granted because you know that time could be generating profit.

4. You’ll gain better sales and networking skills.

When starting a business, you’ll have to find the right people to help you. You’ll have to learn how to talk to people and how to sell your business if you want to survive.

At a regular job, someone else may be doing the work for you, which won’t benefit you later on when you move up the chain. You’ll learn how to gain stronger relationships, and those will pay off when you need help with anything.

5. You’ll work on your own schedule.

No one will tell you what time to come into work. You will be your own boss, so you will determine when you need to start work and when you can be done for the day.

You no longer have to work incredibly late, unless you decide to. While this is a blessing, it can also be a curse. However, you will reap the benefits of this curse later on.

6. You only have so many years of energy.

If you wait until later in life to start a business, it may be too late. If you plan on having kids, think twice. Having kids and launching a startup don’t mix well.

If you get started sooner, having a family or having an early retirement will be a lot easier down the road.

7. You have nothing to lose.

Because you’re fresh out of college, you most likely don’t yet own many things or have many people riding on your paychecks.

So, why not start something while you have a bit of time to be selfish? You won’t have to take a mortgage on your house or sell a car to start the business quite yet.

8. You’re fresh with ideas.

I’m not saying the older you get, the fewer ideas you have. You’re just more likely to act on crazy ideas now rather than later. You may second guess your idea to start a business 20 years from now.

You’ve had years to generate tons of ideas, and you’ve learned tons of strategies.

So, why not start putting them to use rather than waiting years to be promoted at some company that may not acknowledge your opinions?

9. You’ll get smarter.

Because you’ll have to learn every aspect of the business, you’ll become smarter about starting a business rather than working a corporate job.

You’ll become an accountant, a marketer, a salesman and all sorts of other positions. No one else will be able to handle your amount of work quite as well as you.

10. You’ll be doing what you love.

So many people out of college succumb to a life of banality because they are told that’s what they have to do. Don’t be that person.

You’ve always known what you want to do, so why not do it? Don’t work a job that sucks. Create your own career.