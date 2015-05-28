AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Private Capital Expenditure and 81 pips price movement

- past data is -1.7%
- forecast data is -2.3%
- actual data is -4.4% according to the latest press release
if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Private Capital Expenditure] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of new capital expenditures made by private businesses. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses are quickly affected by market conditions, and changes in their investment levels can be an early signal of future economic activity such as hiring, spending, and earnings.
==========
- The trend volume estimate for total new capital expenditure fell 2.3% in the March quarter 2015 while the seasonally adjusted estimate fell 4.4%.
- The trend volume estimate for buildings and structures fell 3.7% in the March quarter 2015 while the seasonally adjusted estimate fell 6.5%.
- The trend volume estimate for equipment, plant and machinery rose 0.7% in the March quarter 2015 while the seasonally adjusted estimate fell 0.5%.
==========
AUDUSD M5: 81 pips price movement by AUD - Private Capital Expenditure news event: