10 Tuesday Reads - Hedge funds’ conspiracy, Residual Seasonality in GDP, Why honest people do dishonest, Advice on careers, and more

For S&P 500, Expensive Is the New Cheap (Bloomberg) but see Don’t Count on Happy Returns for U.S. Stocks (MoneyBeat)

Don’t Count on Happy Returns for U.S. Stocks (MoneyBeat) Productivity: It’s a drag. Restoring productivity levels is crucial to boosting living standards and filling tax coffers (FT)

Yanis Varoufakis: Austerity Is the Only Deal-Breaker (Project Syndicate) see also What Would Happen If Greece Doesn’t Pay the IMF: Q&A (Bloomberg)

What Would Happen If Greece Doesn’t Pay the IMF: Q&A (Bloomberg) Here’s where the jobs in renewable energy are (Vox)

Hedge Funds: The Awkward Victors (Market Mogul) see also Hedge funds’ conspiracy of mediocrity keeps fees high, returns low (Fortune)

Hedge funds’ conspiracy of mediocrity keeps fees high, returns low (Fortune) If I Knew Then: Advice on careers, finance, and life from Harvard Business School’s Class of 1963 (HBS 1963)

BEA Works to Mitigate Potential Sources of Residual Seasonality in GDP (BEA) see also First-Quarter Growth May Look Better After Upcoming Statistical Tweaks (Real Time Economics)

First-Quarter Growth May Look Better After Upcoming Statistical Tweaks (Real Time Economics) Urban world: Cities and the rise of the consuming class (McKinsey)

What Liberals Still Don’t Understand About Fox News (Politico) see also Bartlett: Are Polls Always 'Skewed' Against Republicans? (TBP)

Bartlett: Are Polls Always 'Skewed' Against Republicans? (TBP) Why Honest People Do Dishonest Things: A failure to anticipate an ethical decision makes men and women more likely to lie or cheat. (Scientific American)

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