10 Tuesday Reads - Hedge funds’ conspiracy, Residual Seasonality in GDP, Why honest people do dishonest, Advice on careers, and more
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10 Tuesday Reads - Hedge funds’ conspiracy, Residual Seasonality in GDP, Why honest people do dishonest, Advice on careers, and more

26 May 2015, 16:24
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
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  • For S&P 500, Expensive Is the New Cheap (Bloombergbut see Don’t Count on Happy Returns for U.S. Stocks (MoneyBeat)
  • Productivity: It’s a drag. Restoring productivity levels is crucial to boosting living standards and filling tax coffers (FT)
  • Yanis Varoufakis: Austerity Is the Only Deal-Breaker (Project Syndicate) see also What Would Happen If Greece Doesn’t Pay the IMF: Q&A (Bloomberg)
  • Here’s where the jobs in renewable energy are (Vox)
  • Hedge Funds: The Awkward Victors (Market Mogulsee also Hedge funds’ conspiracy of mediocrity keeps fees high, returns low (Fortune)
  • If I Knew Then: Advice on careers, finance, and life from Harvard Business School’s Class of 1963 (HBS 1963)
  • BEA Works to Mitigate Potential Sources of Residual Seasonality in GDP (BEAsee also First-Quarter Growth May Look Better After Upcoming Statistical Tweaks (Real Time Economics)
  • Urban world: Cities and the rise of the consuming class (McKinsey)
  • What Liberals Still Don’t Understand About Fox News (Politicosee also Bartlett: Are Polls Always 'Skewed' Against Republicans? (TBP)
  • Why Honest People Do Dishonest Things: A failure to anticipate an ethical decision makes men and women more likely to lie or cheat. (Scientific American)

What are you reading?

#S&P 500, stock market, Greece