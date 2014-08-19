Keeping It Simple, or Why Traders Are Losing Money

Successful trading and investing is not about how good you look or how impressive you sound in videos. It’s about. It does not matter if you are placing the trades yourself or using an automated trading system. What, when and how the investment is traded is all that matters.It’s known that highly intelligent people struggle with the markets because they believe intelligence will improve their trading results. The reality is, they do not thing simple trade setups and strategies that look like they will make easy money, will work. Why? Because they think that the market is complex and thus trades should not be simple to spot and time, therefore the simple ideas should not work.In all fairness “simple trading” is not really that simple. Successful trading requires the right kind of simplicity, in the right amount at just the right time. This is what creates the highly profitable investors and automated trading systems.Take a look at the chart below of the SP500 futures index. You will notice the bars are color coded; this is done by my automated trading system which identifies the market trend which trades should be trading in line with.The stock market remains in a full blown bull market. Investors should remain long for time being. On ther other hand active investors should be trading with the current market trend which is shown on the chart.

SP500 Monthly Big Picture Analysis



Here is the big picture and trend of the SP500 index. Simple fact is, eventually things are going to get really ugly. By stepping back and looking at this chart, it’s clear the market must still fall substantially in value to break below its critical support trend line and before we can confirm a true bear market is in place.



Do you want to see your nest egg drop 20-30% before you decide to exit? Or do you want to profit from this initial correction when it does happen, and make even more money when the stock market drops for a year or two after taking your account to new all-time highs.



