Today Live Stock Market News and Updates





SENSEX gains 206 points in early trade

Asian markets funds and retail investors amid a mix trend-round buying BSE SENSEX opened with a gain of 206 points, while the NSE Nifty regained the 8,400 level.

SENSEX falling 41.77 points in the previous trading session today with a gain of 206.93 points at 27852.56 points open. Electricity, banking, realty, oil and gas, technology and IT stocks in the SENSEX gained buying support. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange, Nifty, too, with a gain of 59.10 points psychological level of 8400 again acquired and the index opened at 8424.75 points.

Stock markets sharply in early trading, the dollar against the rupee weakened 11 money

The country's major stock markets in early trade on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend. The major index at 9.49 in the morning with a gain of 210.53 points at 27856.06 and Nifty also about the same time with a gain of 59.45 points at 8425.10 businesses was seen.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) 30-share benchmark index morning at 27749.30 with a gain of 103.77 points and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) 50-share sensitive index Nifty opened at 8392.65 with a gain of 27.00 points.

Weak rupee against the dollar 11 money

Strong economic data on the strength of the dollar against other foreign currencies to strengthen the inter-bank foreign exchange market today among the rupee against the dollar, down 11 money opened at 63.78.

Dollar demand from importers also get impacted the rupee sentiment. However, the local stock markets opened with strong fall in the rupee was limited.

Last o'clock dollar selling by banks and exporters yesterday to 63.67 per dollar, the rupee had closed at five paise stronger.

