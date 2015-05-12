How harmful is the role of the banking system for emerging economies? IMF knows

In a new research conducted by economists of the International Monetary Fund it was investigated that the role of the financial sector in the US, Japan and other advanced economies has grown too big. Meanwhile, emerging economies should not forget of the 2008 global financial crisis and never allow their banking systems and financial markets to grow faster than regulators can keep up with, the Financial Times reported.

“Financial development entails trade-offs,” the study’s authors wrote in an accompanying blog. “Beyond a certain level of financial development, the positive effect on economic growth begins to decline, while costs in terms of economic and financial volatility begin to rise.”

The question of what role banks should play in national economies and how authorities should regulate them to mitigate the hectic effects of market volatility has been disturbing since the 2008 crisis. However, the IMF economists went further to tackle the wider issue of how big a role banks and other financial institutions should play in healthy economies.

