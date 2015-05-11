Analyst: Chances of drop in oil prices recede, window for correction will close soon

As a notable European commodity analyst considers, the chances of another steep drop in the price of oil is rapidly receding, while a period of stability is expected in the second half of the year.

"The simple fact of the matter is that the window for a correction will be closing in the coming few weeks," Michael Wittner, global head of oil research at Societe Generale, said in a note released Monday morning.



He outlined a number of reasons why prices could stabilize over the next six months, including the fact that it comes after the March-to-May quarter, which is traditionally when global crude oil supplies are built up.



As Wittner highlighted, crude stockpiles – which show a glut in supply – would also be reduced as the winding down of refinery maintenance in Europe and Asia means more oil will get produced.



Wittner said he expects months of declining U.S. crude production to further firm prices, as U.S. refineries are also expected to step up a gear and further reduce stockpiles.

In the third quarter of 2015, Societe Generale sees an average price of $60 a barrel for Brent, and in the fourth quarter, a rise to $65 a barrel. The French bank predicts that WTI will track that price, trading at $55 a barrel before rising to $59 a barrel in the last quarter of 2015.



The bank's analysts, however, predict a dip in the price of oil in 2016, as a pickup in U.S. shale spending, drilling, and well completions weigh on prices.

