The best forex broker for forex trading

Why to choose instaforex ?





InstaForex is an ECN broker that gives you a chance to operate on the world currency and stock markets international trading floors through online platform.

Quality of Service at Instaforex

Traders who have registered their accounts at the broker's platform have right of entry to more than 100 trading instruments and can work with Bitcoin and CFDs on shares of the world's biggest companies. Today, more than 2,000,000 traders worldwide prefer InstaForex. 24-hour support and instant technical help is provided to every client.

ForexCopy by Instaforex





Instaforex Company was named the top among brokers by state-of-the-art quality standards. Every InstaForex service is capable of providing our clients with new earning opportunities enabling them to save time, efforts and funds. Their ForexCopy system allows users to copy a trading instrument, time period and deal direction from expert traders.





Instaforex PAMM system





Here, newcomers to Forex can learn and earn at the same time, while experienced traders can distribute their strategies and get profits. Instaforex also offer the PAMM system to those who cannot expend time on Forex trading.

Leverage Range





Further, more than 500 trading tools, standard and swap-free accounts, and trading either with spreads or commissions are offered in InstaForex. You can set the Leverage in the range from 1: 1 to 1: 1,000.

5% annual interest





Instaforex also provide 5% annual interest which is credited on all types of accounts. The interest is considered for funds not involved in trades & Company pays 5% annual interest to its clients at the end of each month!

Open a live trading account and get 30% bonus for every deposit