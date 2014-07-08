Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 08.07, update 19:00MSK

Morning on H1, M30 opened child channel with the direction of down.

On some timeframe new channels do not appear, refer you to the previous review: Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 07.07, 12:30 MSK

Let me remind you that the review was prepared using indicator Pivot Channels. Free version of this indicator can be found here Pivot Channels Demo.

Properties of channels will share the bad, good, very good, and each have her color.

H1.

M15.

Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,M30: Open channel: id= 134, Parånt id 129 , Volatility of channel = 0.652, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 0.625, Force of breakthrough = 0.88, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 1.14, RSI Exp

Update 12:31.

M15.





Update 19:00 MSK.

M15.

Added new channel. This channel is not open. Its properties: EURUSD,M15: Add channel: id= 303, Parånt id 290 , Volatility of channel = 0.584, Spike of channel = 0.667, RSI Exp , RSI Simple



