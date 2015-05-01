Friday Reads - Mick Fleetwood, Classic Songs, Aston Martins on Ice, and more

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Friday
• 15 Things You Might Not Know About ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (Mental Floss)
• 21 Obscure References in Classic Songs—Explained! (Mental Floss)
• Re-Inventing the Wheels: Ford’s Greatest Car Gets a Do-Over (Bloomberg)
• The Best Way to Organize a Lifetime of Photos (WSJ)
• Why Do I End Up Throwing Out So Much Food? (WSJ)
• Charted: How history’s most creative people organized their days (WonkBlog)
• ‘Distraction is a kind of obesity of the mind. Does your phone, the TV and advertising demand your attention everywhere you look? All this stimulation is triggering a social crisis, says writer Matthew Crawford. He talks to Ed Cumming about how to reconnect with reality. (The Guardian)
• Why exactly DOL’s latest action is so shocking to so many brokers — and even ERISA lawyers — despite years of warnings (RIABiz)
• Thinking Sideways: Joseph Campbell on 1995. (New Yorker)
• Build a Better Sandwich (NY Times) see also From Kale to Acai: Plot the Arc of a Food Fad (WSJ)
• Incredible Images From the European Space Agency’s Earth-Observing Satellite Project (Bloomberg)
• It’s Healthy to Put a Good Spin on Your Life (WSJ)
• ‘Furious 7’: What Happened to the Wrecked Cars (WSJ)
• Filmed in NYC – 3 Years, 517 Movies, 17,241 Filming Locations (Metrocosm)
• How DIY Bond Traders Displaced Wall Street’s Hot Shot Bond Dealers (Bloomberg)
• “Hey, At Least We’re Not the Mafia”: Payday lenders have a horrifying— yet effective — approach to lobbying. (Medium)
• Can money buy happiness? It’s true to some extent, but chances are that you’re not getting your money’s worth (WSJ) see also The super-rich are just as miserable as the rest of us (The Week)
• Aston Martins on Ice: The Most Fun You Can Have with Your Snow Tires On (Forbes) see also You Can Own a Fisker Aston Martin for $400,000 (Bloomberg)
• Drones and the rise of the high-tech assassins (boingboing)
• How Much Does It Cost to Book Your Favorite Band? (Priceonomics)
• Micro-Grocers Revive the Corner Store, Cater to Food-Obsessed Urbanites (WSJ)
• 24 books you’ve probably never heard of that will change your life (Business Insider)
• How to Train Your Voice to Be More Charismatic (WSJ)
• Breathing for Your Better Health: Controlling Your Breath Is an Easy Way to Improve Mental and Physical Health (WSJ)
• Honda Flies High: The firm’s light jet is faster, quieter, and roomier than the competition. (Barron’s)
• What should every person be knowledgeable about or be proficient in by the age of 20? (Quora)
• Rock Stars Ditch Jack Daniels for Quinoa as Chef Goes on Tour (Bloomberg)
• How to Earn the Right to Buy Ferrari’s Most Exclusive Hypercar (Wired)
• Mick Fleetwood on sex, rock ‘n’ roll and his alleged $60M drug habit (NYP)
• Jaguar Mistakes Nostalgia for Emotion (Bloomberg)
• Behind the Wheel of the Bespoke Bentley: A look inside the factory. (Daily Beast)
• If Race Car Bug Bites You, Here’s How to Deal With the Sting (Bloomberg)
• 15 Things You Might Not Know About ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (Mental Floss)
• 21 Obscure References in Classic Songs—Explained! (Mental Floss)
• Re-Inventing the Wheels: Ford’s Greatest Car Gets a Do-Over (Bloomberg)
• The Best Way to Organize a Lifetime of Photos (WSJ)
• Why Do I End Up Throwing Out So Much Food? (WSJ)
• Charted: How history’s most creative people organized their days (WonkBlog)
• ‘Distraction is a kind of obesity of the mind. Does your phone, the TV and advertising demand your attention everywhere you look? All this stimulation is triggering a social crisis, says writer Matthew Crawford. He talks to Ed Cumming about how to reconnect with reality. (The Guardian)
• Why exactly DOL’s latest action is so shocking to so many brokers — and even ERISA lawyers — despite years of warnings (RIABiz)
• Thinking Sideways: Joseph Campbell on 1995. (New Yorker)
• Build a Better Sandwich (NY Times) see also From Kale to Acai: Plot the Arc of a Food Fad (WSJ)
• Incredible Images From the European Space Agency’s Earth-Observing Satellite Project (Bloomberg)
• It’s Healthy to Put a Good Spin on Your Life (WSJ)
• ‘Furious 7’: What Happened to the Wrecked Cars (WSJ)
• Filmed in NYC – 3 Years, 517 Movies, 17,241 Filming Locations (Metrocosm)
• How DIY Bond Traders Displaced Wall Street’s Hot Shot Bond Dealers (Bloomberg)
• “Hey, At Least We’re Not the Mafia”: Payday lenders have a horrifying— yet effective — approach to lobbying. (Medium)
• Can money buy happiness? It’s true to some extent, but chances are that you’re not getting your money’s worth (WSJ) see also The super-rich are just as miserable as the rest of us (The Week)
• Aston Martins on Ice: The Most Fun You Can Have with Your Snow Tires On (Forbes) see also You Can Own a Fisker Aston Martin for $400,000 (Bloomberg)
• Drones and the rise of the high-tech assassins (boingboing)
• How Much Does It Cost to Book Your Favorite Band? (Priceonomics)
• Micro-Grocers Revive the Corner Store, Cater to Food-Obsessed Urbanites (WSJ)
• 24 books you’ve probably never heard of that will change your life (Business Insider)
• How to Train Your Voice to Be More Charismatic (WSJ)
• Breathing for Your Better Health: Controlling Your Breath Is an Easy Way to Improve Mental and Physical Health (WSJ)
• Honda Flies High: The firm’s light jet is faster, quieter, and roomier than the competition. (Barron’s)
• What should every person be knowledgeable about or be proficient in by the age of 20? (Quora)
• Rock Stars Ditch Jack Daniels for Quinoa as Chef Goes on Tour (Bloomberg)
• How to Earn the Right to Buy Ferrari’s Most Exclusive Hypercar (Wired)
• Mick Fleetwood on sex, rock ‘n’ roll and his alleged $60M drug habit (NYP)
• Jaguar Mistakes Nostalgia for Emotion (Bloomberg)
• Behind the Wheel of the Bespoke Bentley: A look inside the factory. (Daily Beast)
• If Race Car Bug Bites You, Here’s How to Deal With the Sting (Bloomberg)