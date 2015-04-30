Moody's cuts Greece deeper into junk territory, says 'Grexit' should not be underestimated

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The impact on the euro zone if Greece leaves it “should not be underestimated,” Moody’s said Thursday, a day after the agency cut Greece’s credit rating deeper into junk territory.
The lack of progress “means the probability of a default, and of
exit, is rising,” though the country and its creditors are likely to reach a deal on the debt, said Moody’s.
The direct economic and financial
influence of a Greek departure from the euro area would be small, but an “exit
could nevertheless cause a confidence shock and disrupt government debt
markets,” said Alastair Wilson, managing director of global sovereign
risk at Moody’s, in a report.
Late Wednesday the ratings agency Moody’s cut its rating on Greece’s debt to ‘Caa2′.