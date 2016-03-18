Eurozone Recovery Ongoing, Poitical Risks Rising - Moody's
Moody's rating agency is crossing the wires, noting that the Eurozone recovery is ongoing, while political risks rising, Reuters reports.
Main headlines
Euro area recovery ongoing, but reform efforts are fading and political risks rising
Fading fiscal consolidation, limited progress on structural reforms and an increasingly fluid political landscape limit upside potential and create longer-term risks
Credit quality of euro area sovereigns is supported by moderate economic growth and stabilizing debt-to-GDP ratios
Expects growth across the euro area to be around 1.5% of GDP in 2016
UK's potential exit from the EU could create further obstacles to reform within the EU and also the euro area
Expects only a very gradual reduction in euro area sovereigns' debt levels in the years prior to 2020
Refugee crisis is a further source of disunity in the EU that adds another obstacle to longer-term integration within the euro area
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)