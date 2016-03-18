Eurozone Recovery Ongoing, Poitical Risks Rising - Moody's

Moody's rating agency is crossing the wires, noting that the Eurozone recovery is ongoing, while political risks rising, Reuters reports.



Main headlines



Euro area recovery ongoing, but reform efforts are fading and political risks rising



Fading fiscal consolidation, limited progress on structural reforms and an increasingly fluid political landscape limit upside potential and create longer-term risks



Credit quality of euro area sovereigns is supported by moderate economic growth and stabilizing debt-to-GDP ratios



Expects growth across the euro area to be around 1.5% of GDP in 2016



UK's potential exit from the EU could create further obstacles to reform within the EU and also the euro area



Expects only a very gradual reduction in euro area sovereigns' debt levels in the years prior to 2020



Refugee crisis is a further source of disunity in the EU that adds another obstacle to longer-term integration within the euro area‍​





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

