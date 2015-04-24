10 Friday Reads - Crash Boys, Facebook changes News Feed algorithm, Jeremy Clarkson to ‘start again’, and more

Michael Lewis: Crash Boys (BV)

Zweig: Don’t Overpay for Technology Again (MoneyBeat) see also Turning the Nasdaq crash and recovery into a POV rollercoaster ride (WSJ)

Turning the Nasdaq crash and recovery into a POV rollercoaster ride (WSJ) John Deere Wants to Destroy the Very Idea of Ownership (Wired)

Facebook and the Feed (stratechery) see also Facebook changes its News Feed algorithm, control over publishers (Fortune)

Facebook changes its News Feed algorithm, control over publishers (Fortune) Companies Trade Suburbs for City Life: Locations deemed ‘walkable’ appreciate more than those that are car-dependent, firm says (WSJ)

Economists have discovered how bad the economy really is (WonkBlog) but see also Let The Economists Obsess Over Rising Rates (Irrelevant Investor)

Let The Economists Obsess Over Rising Rates (Irrelevant Investor) Blocking Comcast Is a Start. But if We Want Better Broadband, We Need Much More (re/code)

An Ex-Cop Keeps The Country’s Best Data Set On Police Misconduct (FiveThirtyEight)

Gap’s Big Bet On Athleta And The New Way American Women Dress (Buzzfeed) see also Why Do People Hate Lilly Pulitzer? Even sundresses can be part of the culture wars. (The Atlantic)

Why Do People Hate Lilly Pulitzer? Even sundresses can be part of the culture wars. (The Atlantic) Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson to ‘start again’ with new car show (CS Monitor)

What are you reading?

