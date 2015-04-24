10 Friday Reads - Crash Boys, Facebook changes News Feed algorithm, Jeremy Clarkson to ‘start again’, and more


24 April 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev

  • Michael Lewis: Crash Boys (BV)
  • Zweig: Don’t Overpay for Technology Again (MoneyBeatsee also Turning the Nasdaq crash and recovery into a POV rollercoaster ride (WSJ)
  • John Deere Wants to Destroy the Very Idea of Ownership (Wired)
  • Facebook and the Feed (stratecherysee also Facebook changes its News Feed algorithm, control over publishers (Fortune)
  • Companies Trade Suburbs for City Life: Locations deemed ‘walkable’ appreciate more than those that are car-dependent, firm says (WSJ)
  • Economists have discovered how bad the economy really is (WonkBlogbut see also Let The Economists Obsess Over Rising Rates (Irrelevant Investor)
  • Blocking Comcast Is a Start. But if We Want Better Broadband, We Need Much More (re/code)
  • An Ex-Cop Keeps The Country’s Best Data Set On Police Misconduct (FiveThirtyEight)
  • Gap’s Big Bet On Athleta And The New Way American Women Dress (Buzzfeedsee also Why Do People Hate Lilly Pulitzer? Even sundresses can be part of the culture wars. (The Atlantic)
  • Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson to ‘start again’ with new car show (CS Monitor)

