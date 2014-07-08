Bitcoin market exchange price today july8
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Bitcoin market exchange price today july8

8 July 2014, 11:07
Ciprian Ioan Popa
Ciprian Ioan Popa
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Chart BTCUSD, H4, 2014.07.07 07:16 UTC, FXOpen Investments Inc., MetaTrader 4, Real
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