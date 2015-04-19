How euro affects gold prices - Video

In the latest video, Kitco News analysts discuss the euro affecting gold prices who believe the euro could trigger a run in the gold should the 1.10 EUR/USD level be breached.

They also reflect on the series of downbeat US reports and why they are likely to prevent policy makers from tightening before 2016.

“We’ll see if we have a scenario similar to 2014, where the first quarter was dismal and then the economy started to pick up, so the jury’s still out there, but as long as this economic data keeps coming in as it has been coming in, I see absolutely no impetus from the Fed to move early.”



