10 Wednesday Reads - Multimillion-dollar markup, U.S. dot-com bubble was nothing, hard lessons from Rob Arnott, Jeremy Grantham, and more

- Star Investors Reveal Their Hits and Misses: The hard lessons from Rob Arnott, Jeremy Grantham, Howard Marks and Jeffrey Gundlach (WSJ)
- U.S. Dot-Com Bubble Was Nothing Compared to Today’s China Prices (Bloomberg)
- Macro Last Month Was Better Than You Think (The Fat Pitch)
- But What Will the Market Do? (Irrelevant Investor) see also Is there a Relationship Between the Economy and Stock Market? (EconomPic Data)
- A Multimillion-Dollar Markup on a Modigliani (NYT)
- Ultra-fast charging aluminum battery offers safe alternative to conventional batteries (Phys) see also How will we measure Apple’s Watch success? (Asymco)
- Why Economists Cling to Discredited Ideas: Free-market theory may be at odds with reality, but it fits a certain need. (American Prospect)
- Uber Just Showed Us Its Trump Card: Leaving Town (Slate)
- In Parched California, Innovation, Like Water, Has Limits (NYT) see also Why the California drought will be worse than everyone thinks (MarketWatch)
- Everything Is Broken (Medium)
What are you reading?