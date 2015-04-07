Do you want 75,000 Pips or 65,000 Pips EA?

I would like to thank many of you for your valuable feedbacks. We hear your comments, and we have listened to your concerns. Drawdown is an issue for all traders, and we have revised our EA per your recommendation. We are pleased to announce that we have reduced the drawdown of our EA by 2,000 pips while keeping the profit to the drawdown ratio at 15 to 1. Attached is the latest screenshots of our EA. We are submitting our code for the MT4 Market approval today. We look forward to your comments and feedback after you have downloaded and tried out our trading system.