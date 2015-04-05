Max Keiser: Debtism vs Capitalism or Bureaucrats Bearing False Economy - Video

In the episode called "Debtism vs Capitalism", Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert come back to Greece again, discussing its relationship with Germany, why the austerity hurt the poorest the most and if financial gerrymandering takes place in Greece.



Max then interviews Daniel Hassan of the Robin Hood Minor Asset Management hedge fund which rides the wave of trading whales with the best performance record.



After outperforming the S&P index since its inception, all profits have gone to groups expanding the commons and the public domain.



