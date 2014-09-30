Too perfect of an EURJPY swing trade

EURJPY is making several pull backs in this down trend and we are seeing the process of one more.

Still a rather bearish pair, but the question remains how long. As my setups are heavily price action based, my recommendation for a short should be closed out within the next three days before the NFP release. This pair is just downright bearish, but following my previous posts you will notice that the bear trend might be ending soon conservatively speaking. I did mark a conservative close out zone at 138.00 on the dot.