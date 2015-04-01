Videos on Virtual Hosting Released

Three new videos on Virtual Hosting in MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available on our YouTube channel. Now, you need only six minutes to find out how the service works, what benefits it provides and how you can manage it.









Virtual hosting in MetaTrader 4 and 5 will be of help to traders who want to use robots and signals 24 hours a day. It allows you to create a virtual copy of your platform and provides a better alternative to a VPS (Virtual Private Server), as it has been developed with the demands of modern traders in mind.

The advantages of our service include minimum network latency to broker services, ease of use and reasonable price. For more information, see the article "Why Virtual Hosting on the MetaTrader 4/5 Is Better than Usual VPS". In their turn, the released videos show how to rent a virtual platform, manage its trading environment and control the allocated resources.



Spend a few minutes watching our videos and do better in the financial markets.