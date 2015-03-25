Copper slides from peak; nickel, aluminium dip

On Wednesday, copper was seen declining as some investors sold to lock in recent gains. Nickel also fell after inventories hit an all-time peak, signalling a glut of metal.

Over the past week, the weak dollar has helped fuel gains in base metals with copper surging more than 10 percent trough-to-peak over the week to Tuesday.

"After the significant bounce we've seen over the past week led by copper, it's not completely surprising that base metals are coming off ever so slightly," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis in London. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to $6,108 a tonne by 1100 GMT.

It terminated the previous session little changed after stretching to $6,203.50 a tonne - its highest since Jan. 5.



According to traders, copper has entered a higher band of consolidation, underpinned by the 100-day moving average at $6,084.

Brown added that the current decline is expected to be a temporary set-back, however, and copper is due to resume its uptrend, supported by less growth in output than expected.