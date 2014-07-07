Dollar stays firm in the wake of jobs-inspired rally

(Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday and touched its highest level in more than a week versus a basket of major currencies, staying on firm footing in the wake of last week's solid U.S. jobs data. The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 80.340. It touched a high of 80.351 earlier on Monday, its highest level since June 26.

The greenback held steady versus the yen near 102.14 yen, after having risen 0.7 percent last week.

"It wouldn't be surprising to see a rise toward 102.50 yen," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo, referring to the near-term outlook for the dollar against the yen. "But if you ask whether we will see a new trend, that probably won't be the case," he added. While there is focus on when the U.S. Federal Reserve's eventual interest rate hike cycle may start, Fed policymakers will probably err on the side of caution and refrain from raising rates earlier than the market expects, Wakabayashi said. Last week's solid U.S. jobs data prompted traders to slightly increase bets that the Fed will lift rates in June next year. Several economists toyed with the idea of bringing forward their forecasts for a Fed rate hike, although most held firm. The euro eased 0.1 percent to about $1.3585, having pulled back from a high of $1.3701 on July 1, its highest level in about six weeks. The single currency could stay under pressure after a top European Central Bank official underscored the need for interest rates to remain low for longer.