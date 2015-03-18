Using Harmonics on Renko Charts: a Banker's Trick

Harmonic patterns work extremely well on Renko charts, much better than normal candle charts.

I feel a little like the hooded magician revealing classic magic tricks on the BBC! It is something bankers have used for a long time. I know I was one of them.

It is a bit tricky to set up , but well worth the effort, and the best part is the only program that works well is free ...( contact me and I will tell you where to download it). Renko gives clear signals when combined with fractals and traditional charting indicators. In trending markets you can combine Heiken Ashi with Renko and get brilliant results. Imagine having been short EURUSD and staying in the trade ! This is what Renko charts told you to do.

I have been trading for a long time and have developed auto-trading software with my time proven technique.

For further discussion , checkout my profile (just click on my name above ) and see chart below.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/on111