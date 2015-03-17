EURUSD :Price action analysis with candlesticks patterns

1
94
Japanese candlesticks provide price action analysis provides important supports and resistances before news impact. where traders mostly reacted in past trades
Japanese candlesticks provide price action analysis provides important supports and resistances before news impact. where traders mostly reacted in past trades
Dear, Thanks for sharing the chart focus.
Your chart is showing what, I am not clear. Here movement in between 2 inverted hammer but what is the trend? How can I get that idea?
Should I count dark cloud to dark cloud?
Thanks & Rgds, Pankaj