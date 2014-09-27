Ford Motor recalls 850,000 vehicles for potential air-bag problems

NEW YORK (MarketWatch) -- Ford Motor F, +0.80% said Friday that it is recalling 850,050 vehicles, citing potential problems with the restraints control module that could prevent air bags from deploying. Ford said the recall includes 2013 and 2014 C-Max, Fusion, Escape and Lincoln MKZ model vehicles in North America. "In the affected vehicles, the restraints control module may experience a short circuit. If a short circuit occurs, the airbag warning indicator will illuminate," Ford said in a statement. "Depending on the location of the short circuit, the deployable restraint systems...may not function as intended in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury." Ford said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the condition. Ford shares gained 0.4% in morning trade. They have gained 5.4% so far this year, compared with a 6.6% rise in the S&P 500 and a 19% drop in the shares of rival General Motors.