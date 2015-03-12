FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk11 / Wed. 11-Mar-2015

GBP/JPY: Long



Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk11 / Update Wed. 11-Mar-2015



Positions are still open for the pair. The GBP looks still strong with a currency score of 6 and the JPY has a score of 5. The score difference should be higher by preference.The AUD/USD looks interesting. With the USD being by far the stronger currency and the AUD having only a currency score of 2 it is an interesting pair to go short with.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





_______________________________________________________



The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is also available once a week on my blog at FxTaTrader.com also together with my weekly analysis on my Strategy.