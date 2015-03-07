All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends US Dollar VS. Major Currencies % Weekly Change Feb 27 ~ March 6 7 March 2015, 17:37 AUGUSTINE YONG 0 99 To add comments, please log in or register The "Witching Hour" in Algo-Trading: Why Your EA Fails at 00:00 (And How to Fix It) Trading Systems 55 0 A New Era Of Automated Trading Trading Systems 47 0 ☑ Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter. Analytics & Forecasts 46 0 1 IDR Candles Indicator Trading Systems 74 0 Grid Masters Temporal Trader MT5 - Complete User-Guide (Part 2) Trading Systems 51 0 Grid Masters Temporal Trader MT5 - Complete User-Guide (Part 1) Trading Systems 54 0 Aether Scalper: 87% Win Rate AI-Driven Strategy for EURUSD Trading Systems 70 0 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) Analytics & Forecasts 150 0 PrizmaL - Settings / F.A.Q Analytics & Forecasts 61 0 234 Gold Daily Analysis (19 January 2026): Hanging Man Pattern and Market Context 150 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) 138 Mastering XAUUSD Daily: What Smart Traders Are Watching Today, January 19,2026 forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB