USDJPY price forcast 7/4/2014



Due to positive economic news yesterday of the U.S., USD pulled up and give 102,000 yen reduction threshold. As the chart below shows us due to the large fluctuations in the magnitude of the transaction USDJPY has fluctuated from Monday 06/24/2014 until now and create large waves. That wave 2nd has a higher top wave than the 1st one, and this signals to us that the rise of the dollar against the yen have tended more. However, in order to exceed the threshold R3 JPY will probably be difficult to implement in this week.

The key points of today will revolve around JPY 102.00.







