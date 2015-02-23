10 Monday Reads - Around the Solar System, Dear Silicon Valley, Marketing Is Dead and more

0
303
- Dear Silicon Valley: Here’s your wake-up call (Business Insider)
- The active fund management model is not fit for purpose (FT) see also Why Active Management Fell Off a Cliff -- Perhaps Permanently (Reformed Broker)
- Forget the tech bubble. It’s the biotech bubble you should worry about (Quartz)
- Paulsen: Look Deeper at Valuations (Guru Investor)
- Marketing Is Dead, and Loyalty Killed It (Harvard Business Review)
- The One Where Larry Summers Demolished the Robots and Skills Arguments (Next New Deal)
- Work of prominent climate change denier was funded by energy industry (The Guardian) see also Deeper Ties to Corporate Cash for Doubtful Climate Researcher (NY Times)
- Meet the tweet-deleters: people who are making their Twitter histories self-destruct (Fusion)
- Apple’s New Market (stratechery) see also ‘Modern Family’ to Air Episode Shot on iPhones (NY Times)
- Around the Solar System: We currently have spacecraft in orbit around the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, a comet, and Saturn, and two operational rovers on Mars. All of them keep sending back spectacular photos (The Atlantic)
What are you reading?