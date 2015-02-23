10 Monday Reads - Around the Solar System, Dear Silicon Valley, Marketing Is Dead and more
10 Monday Reads - Around the Solar System, Dear Silicon Valley, Marketing Is Dead and more

23 February 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
  • Dear Silicon Valley: Here’s your wake-up call (Business Insider)
  • The active fund management model is not fit for purpose (FTsee also Why Active Management Fell Off a Cliff -- Perhaps Permanently (Reformed Broker)
  • Forget the tech bubble. It’s the biotech bubble you should worry about (Quartz)
  • Paulsen: Look Deeper at Valuations (Guru Investor)
  • Marketing Is Dead, and Loyalty Killed It (Harvard Business Review)
  • The One Where Larry Summers Demolished the Robots and Skills Arguments (Next New Deal)
  • Work of prominent climate change denier was funded by energy industry (The Guardiansee also Deeper Ties to Corporate Cash for Doubtful Climate Researcher (NY Times)
  • Meet the tweet-deleters: people who are making their Twitter histories self-destruct (Fusion)
  • Apple’s New Market (stratecherysee also ‘Modern Family’ to Air Episode Shot on iPhones (NY Times)
  • Around the Solar System: We currently have spacecraft in orbit around the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, a comet, and Saturn, and two operational rovers on Mars. All of them keep sending back spectacular photos (The Atlantic)



What are you reading?

#stock market, Apple, Fund Management, Silicon Valley