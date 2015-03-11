HOW TO TRADE - Linda Bradford Raschke Webinar: Quantitative backtesting, Mechanical vs Discretionary and more

Linda Bradford Raschke covers:

Combining Taylor's philosophy with a 2-period ROC and pattern recognition



Finding ideal trade location



Determining trading range vs trending environment



Conditions that lead to extended runs or persistency of trend



Two different rule sets depending on which trading environment



Quantitative backtesting to support a statistically significant edge



Mechanical vs Discretionary - pros and cons of each



Linda uses this approach personally in her own trading every day

Linda Bradford Raschke is a world renowned trader with a top-notch track record spanning over three decades.



Linda Bradford Raschke is the co-author of “Street Smarts: High Probability Trading Strategies for the Futures and Equities Markets” with Laurence A. Connors. Additionally she has been featured in dozens of financial publications, radio and financial television programs. She has also served on the Board of Directors for the Market Technician’s Association and was President of the American Association of Professional Technical Analysts.

Linda has presented her research and lectured on trading for many globally recognized authorities, including: The Managed Futures Association, American Association of Professional Technical Analysts, International Federation of Technical Analysts, Market Technician’s Association, and Bloomberg and has taught professionals and bank traders in over 22 different countries including major shows such as The Money Show and Trader’s Expo.











