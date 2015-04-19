Video - Gartleyisms pertinent today: Everyday Systems for cultivation of Good Trading Habits by Linda Bradford Raschke

Linda Bradford Raschke talks in-depth about trading habits and why they are so crucial to success

Habits are semi-automatic behaviors that require little willpower to maintain once they've been established. Build sustainable productive habits to replace the habits that adversely impact a trader's bottom line by developing Everyday systems.

- Simple but precise Everyday systems compliment Simple but precise Systematic trading strategies.- Developing your habits into Everyday systems.- Three top Everyday systems for replacing undesirable habits.

- Gartleyisms pertinent today



About Linda Bradford Raschke

Full time professional trader since 1981, CTA since 1991.



President at LBR Asset Management, more than 21+ years



17th out of 4500 hedge funds for top 5 year performance as rated by BarclayHedge.



Partner at FuturePath Trading, LLC, a Futures Brokerage/Technology firm specializing in technology for the high volume professional trader as well as black box hosting.



Commodity Pool Operator



Member at Pacific Coast Stock Exchange, Philidelphia Stock Exchange

Linda Bradford Raschke has been a full-time, professional trader since 1981. She began as a floor trader and later started LBR Group, a professional money management fi rm. In addition to running successful programs as a CTA, she has been principal trader for several hedge funds and has run commercial hedging programs. Raschke was recognized in Jack Schwager’s book, The New Market Wizards, and is well known for her book, Street Smarts. She has also served on the Board of Directors for the Market Technicians Association.





