When started running in forex, and became a boom like volcanoes

Hi my permission to introduce myself, my name is Malik Sanjaya Nuku Kusuma. I was an Indonesian. Here I will tell my story to the forex market.

The story starts when I graduated from vocational high school. at that time, when most children are busy preparing themselves to enter the university with preparing himself to take the university entrance test and compare the first university with other universities, but not with me. I was the kid who came from out the less capable but has a big dream. I decided to look for jobs which can later earned money to get to college next year. application-by-application I send in the mail, but the answer did not come. I almost gave up at that time, but I have to keep fighting to be able to get their own income. looking for a job in the internet then I have done to achieve my dreams.



When on I kept trying to find a job on the internet, timbulah other ideas that work on the internet. as I seek to know and keep looking for "how to be successful on the internet or work on the internet" I saw an ad with forex name. then I was curious and finally I was trying to figure out. indeed I am very new to forex but I have to continue to learn in order to achieve my dream and say buy any book in the bookstore at the time in the hope I could understand, know, and success. I finally read the book page by page, perngertian for the sake of understanding. I read with great humility, day after day was had I passed by reading the book. then after a couple of weeks later the book has also been my tamatkan. in the book introduced me with the name of the forex market, forex world, risk management, risk to reward, candlesticks, indicators, technical and fundamental analysis. then finally I tried to jump with a demo account.

At the first time I trade forex with MetaTrader 4, I begun to learn to observe the movement of the price, the movement time frame, and read the indicator. after more understanding, I finally decided to open a position. but the result is a loss in the can. I began to worry with tradig me, but I continue to learn. the result is a few months later I have more understanding than the previous month about all of it. I learned a lot from a few months with the result that now I'm a swing trader.

