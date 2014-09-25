WEBINAR - 19 Classic Trading Rules by Martin J. Pring



Martin J. Pring has become a leader in the global investor community since 1969. He is the chairman of money management firm, Pring Turner Capital. He is well known for developing economic indicators and also for contribution in educating traders and investors. In one of these books, Investment Psychology Explained – Classic Strategies to Beat the Markets, he lists 19 classic trading rules:

Rule № 1: When in doubt, stay out. Rule № 2: Never Invest or Trade Based on Hope

Rule № 3: Act on Your Own Judgment or Else Absolutely and Entirely on the Judgment of Others Rule № 4: Buy Low (into weakness), Sell High (into strength) Rule № 5: Don't Overtrade

Rule № 6: After a Successful and Profitable Trading Campaign, Take a Trading Vacation

Rule № 7: Take a Periodic Mental Inventory to Check How You Are Doing Rule № 8: Constantly Analyze Your Mistakes

Rule № 9: Don't Jump the Gun

Rule № 10: Don't Try to Call Every Market Turn

Rule № 11: Never Enter into a Position Without First Establishing a Reward to Risk

Rule № 12: Cut Losses Short, Let Profits Run

Rule № 13: Place Numerous Bets on Low Risk Ideas Rule № 14: Look Down (at the risk potential) not Up (before your reward potential)

Rule № 15: Never Trade or Invest More Than you Can Reasonably Afford Rule № 16: Don't Fight the Trend

Rule № 17: Whenever Possible Trade Liquid Markets

Rule № 18: Never Meet a Margin Call Rule № 19: If You are Going to Place Stop, Put it in a Logical, Not Convenient Place



